What Dan Campbell Said Before Huge Game vs. Packers

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

One of the bigger Week 18 games involves the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

The two teams will be fighting for their playoff lives on Sunday night, with the Packers needing just a win to secure their spot in the tournament. For the Lions, they'll be hoping that they're still alive by the time the contest kicks off.

They can be eliminated if the Seattle Seahawks take down the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Despite that possibility, head coach Dan Campbell is remaining focused on getting his team ready for this rivalry game.

“I just know for us, it means something that we climbed back out of the cellar and got ourselves in position to play for one more meaningful game here before the year ends, man,” Campbell said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "That's a step in the right direction.

The Lions have shown a lot of progress throughout this season. They started out with a 1-6 record and have rallied to win seven of their last nine games to be in this position.

No matter what happens on Sunday, Lions fans should be proud of how their team has played over the past two months.

Kickoff for Lions-Packers will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.