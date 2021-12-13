What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field.

The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.

While Rodgers deservedly gets a lot of attention for his on-field play, he’s also received a lot of attention for what he does off of it.

Rodgers is currently engaged to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. Prior to getting engaged to Woodley, Rodgers dated former race car driver Danica Patrick. Coincidentally, Patrick was a Bears fan before dating Rodgers.

Much was made of the relationship between Rodgers and Patrick – as well as the breakup. Here’s what Patrick said following her breakup with Rodgers.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Rodgers had a pretty telling admission of his own, as well.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Hopefully both parties are doing well.

Kickoff between the Bears and the Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.