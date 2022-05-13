What David Tepper Reportedly Told Matt Rhule About Sean Payton Rumor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

According to recent reports from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Carolina Panthers are "eyeing" former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

This move would of course out current Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly called Rhule to tell him that this story was coming out and there was "nothing to it," per Carolina insider Joe Person.

In response to these reports, the Panthers said they "would not talk to — or consider — a coach who’s under contract with another team." Payton is still under contract with the NFC South-rival Saints, meaning the Carolina organization would have to come to an agreement on compensation before any hire is made.

Prior to the 2022 draft, Tepper shared his "full support" of Rhule moving forward as the team's head coach. That being said, the franchise owner could change his tune after another disappointing season in Charlotte.

Rhule has amassed a 10-23 overall record through his first two seasons as head coach of the Panthers.

Payton has confirmed that he expects to take an NFL broadcasting job with one of the major networks prior to the 2022 season. He currently has offers from Amazon and Fox Sports.