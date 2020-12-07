The Spun

What Doug Pederson Said About His Starting Quarterback Decision

philadelphia eagles head coach doug pederson on the sidelineNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson has a decision to make.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, 30-16. The loss dropped Philadelphia to 3-8-1 on the season.

Philadelphia made a quarterback change midway through the second half. Carson Wentz was pulled in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Hurts didn’t play great, but he provided a clear spark to the Eagles’ offense. He finished the game by going 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Hurts added five rushes for 29 yards.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star made a couple of really nice throws.

Wentz, meanwhile, completed 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards before getting benched.

Following the game, Pederson refused to name a starting quarterback. He did compliment Hurts for providing the Eagles with a spark.

“We needed a spark in this game to try to get some things going,” Pederson told reporters.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach added that he will consider everything “before anything is decided.”

The Eagles are scheduled to take on the Saints next weekend. As ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter points out, it could be Jalen Hurts against Taysom Hill.

Kickoff between the Eagles and the Saints is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.


