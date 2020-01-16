The Spun

What The Final 2019 BCS Rankings Would Look Like

Joe Burrow warms up before the national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers looks on prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LSU is now two days removed from its national championship win over Clemson on Monday night. Joe Burrow and Co. defeated Dabo Swinney’s team, 42-25, in New Orleans.

Coach O’s team is the College Football Playoff national champion. The Tigers finished No. 1 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll, as well.

And, if the BCS Rankings were still around, they would finish No. 1 in that, too.

Here’s what the final BCS Rankings would look like:

Clemson, meanwhile, is expected to start the 2020 season ranked No. 1. The Tigers bring back Trevor Lawrence and several other key contributors.

LSU will have some major holes to fill, as Joe Burrow is gone, along with at least six key underclassmen who’ve declared early. 

The 2020 season can’t get here soon enough.


