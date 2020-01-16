What The Final 2019 BCS Rankings Would Look Like

LSU is now two days removed from its national championship win over Clemson on Monday night. Joe Burrow and Co. defeated Dabo Swinney’s team, 42-25, in New Orleans.

Coach O’s team is the College Football Playoff national champion. The Tigers finished No. 1 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll, as well.

And, if the BCS Rankings were still around, they would finish No. 1 in that, too.

Here’s what the final BCS Rankings would look like:

Why not! Here's a post-season simulated ##BCS rankings, where LSU claims a unanimous No. 1 among all inputs pic.twitter.com/lqtojjEhog — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) January 16, 2020

Clemson, meanwhile, is expected to start the 2020 season ranked No. 1. The Tigers bring back Trevor Lawrence and several other key contributors.

LSU will have some major holes to fill, as Joe Burrow is gone, along with at least six key underclassmen who’ve declared early.

The 2020 season can’t get here soon enough.