What The Jaguars Have Reportedly Told Doug Marrone

The Jaguars have fired general manager Dave Caldwell following the team’s 10th straight loss. Jacksonville fell in a closely-contested, 27-25 loss to the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

After the firing of Caldwell, Jaguars owner Shad Khan approached Doug Marrone about his job security. The head coach has reportedly been granted job security for the remainder of the season.

Despite Marrone’s dreadful 1-10 season so far, he and his coaching staff will still be on the sideline moving forward. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the news after the game on Sunday evening.

“Owner Shad Khan spoke to him after the game to confirm that the decision on Dave Caldwell has no bearing on Marrone or his coaching staff. Khan informed Marrone that he and his coaching staff are secure through the end of the 2020 season.”

Marrone was hired by the Jaguars back in 2017. His first year was outstanding, leading Jacksonville to a 10-6 regular season record and an AFC Championship game.

Since then though, it’s been all down hill for the fourth-year head coach. Under Marrone, the Jaguars have suffered three straight losing seasons, failing to make the playoffs each year.

This year is by far the worst of Marrone’s coaching tenure. Some speculate the decision to keep him on board coincides with the franchise’s desire to tank the rest of this season. A buyout of the coach’s two-year extension through 2021 wouldn’t do much good for a 1-10 team playing with their reserve quarterback.

This being said, it’d be a shock if Marrone and his coaching staff were allowed to stick around next year. 2021 is shaping up to be a clean-slate rebuild year for Jacksonville.

Marrone and the Jaguars will take the field next week against Minnesota.