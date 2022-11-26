What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State.

The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score.

Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game of the year so far.

"It wasn't anything new. Saved some things. Had some nice things — emptied the playbook in a lot of ways. Got the deep shots. Saved some things for this game, but overall, no," he said, per team insider Alejandro Zúñiga.

The Wolverines rolled out a balanced offensive attack this afternoon, logging 278 yards through the air and 252 on the ground.

The rushing attack, led by backup running back Donovan Edwards, did most of its work in the second half — including two massive touchdown runs near the end of the game.

"One good thing about the running game is it can wear on you. That's why it usually gets better as the game goes on," Harbaugh added.

This is Michigan's second straight win over the Buckeyes, marking the Wolverines' first two-game win streak in the series since 1999/2000.

"It feels great to sing 'The Victors' in Columbus," Harbaugh said. "Our team earned it in every way."