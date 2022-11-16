What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 01: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats is seen during the game against the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at Rupp Arena on December 1, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night.

The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo.

During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on the court after the double-overtime contest.

"You were more prepared to finish a game off than we were," Coach Cal said, per team insider Kyle Tucker. "We just haven't practiced together. Some of the late-game stuff... We've had three guys out that you expect to play."

Tonight's game was tight throughout — featuring several lead changes. Kentucky looked primed to put the game away on multiple occasions, but the Spartans stormed back each time.

After two overtime periods, Izzo and Michigan State came away with an 86-77 win. The Spartans are now 2-1 on the season with a one-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday.

Coach Cal and Wildcats are now 2-1 as well. They will face off against No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday.