What Josh McDaniels Said About Benching Derek Carr

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the football world with Wednesday's decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the rest of the season. The veteran QB struggled in his first year in McDaniels' system, as did much of the rest of the team.

Taking the podium to announce the move, here's what Las Vegas' head coach had to say about the change:

We're going to go ahead and start Jarrett [Stidham] the last couple games of the season here. You know, none of us is happy with where we're at. But we think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play. Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in, the situation, and [is] very supportive of the two young guys. ... He'll do anything he can to help them. So, that's what we're going to do.

Carr's 2022 campaign ends with some of his worst numbers since his rookie year, tossing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 60.8 completion percentage and 86.3 passer rating.