What Kevin Durant Wants To See From Nets If Kyrie Irving Leaves

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 18: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving #11 talk together on the bench during the preseason game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 18, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As the likelihood that Kyrie Irving leaves the Brooklyn Nets grows ever higher, it remains possible that Kevin Durant won't follow him out of New York.

But if Durant is going to stay with the Nets without his best friend by his side, the Nets have some work to do. It remains to be seen whether the Nets are willing to try.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will have to engage Durant on how to reshape the roster - potentially without Kyrie. But Woj and ESPN's Zach Lowe both agree that the situation is "perilous."

Via RealGM Wiretap:

"I have been told in the last few days that scenario is exactly how Kevin Durant was looking at this," said Adrian Wojnarowski. "If Kyrie left, well, the Nets would have to show them they can reshape this roster and come back with a championship roster.

"I think that's an evolving thought process with Kevin Durant. The Nets knew when they entered these conversations with Kyrie Irving about his future, there was great risk about what it meant for Kevin Durant moving forward if they weren't prepared to a long-term max deal with Kyrie Irving.

"There's going to have to be some dialogue here to see if there's a way they can move forward. I think this is a very perilous time for the future of this Nets' organization and this great experiment with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant coming together to try to win a championship in Brooklyn. It's not going great."

The Brooklyn Nets probably knew when they first inked Kyrie and KD together that they'd be tied at the hip. They can't get rid of one without losing the other.

After the year they just had though, it seems inevitable that the Nets will try to avoid that outcome.