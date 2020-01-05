What Kevin Love Reportedly Said To The Cavs GM

The Cleveland Cavaliers and All-Star forward Kevin Love might be heading towards a breakup. Things appear to be boiling over between the NBA franchise and their star player.

Love showed extreme frustration with his team on Saturday night.

Cleveland lost to Oklahoma, 121-106, on Saturday night.

Video of an upset Love on the floor has gone viral:

Lmao Kevin Love is absolutely over it. pic.twitter.com/SQjkZVwjUL — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) January 5, 2020

Love has apparently been frustrated with the Cavs for a while. The Athletic reported on Saturday of a conversation between Love and general manager Koby Altman.

Yikes.

The Cavs are believed to be shopping Love. Recent reports suggest that Cleveland will be able to move Love in a deal before the NBA’s trade deadline.

Love, 31, is averaging 16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.