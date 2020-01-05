The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

What Kevin Love Reportedly Said To The Cavs GM

A closeup of Kevin Love.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers and All-Star forward Kevin Love might be heading towards a breakup. Things appear to be boiling over between the NBA franchise and their star player.

Love showed extreme frustration with his team on Saturday night.

Cleveland lost to Oklahoma, 121-106, on Saturday night.

Video of an upset Love on the floor has gone viral:

Love has apparently been frustrated with the Cavs for a while. The Athletic reported on Saturday of a conversation between Love and general manager Koby Altman.

Yikes.

The Cavs are believed to be shopping Love. Recent reports suggest that Cleveland will be able to move Love in a deal before the NBA’s trade deadline.

Love, 31, is averaging 16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.