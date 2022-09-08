What Lamar Jackson Wants From Ravens In Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been locked in contract extension talks for much of the 2022 offseason. But once the regular-season begins, those conversations will come to a close.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there's "not been much momentum" on a possible extension before Week 1.

Jackson has reportedly made it clear that he's willing to play out the final season of his rookie deal if the two sides can't come to an agreement sometime this week.

With some big-time quarterback extension deals going down this offseason, Jackson is looking to get his piece of the pie. The former league MVP reportedly wants his contract close to completely guaranteed, and the Ravens aren't willing to get close enough to his desired figure.

Either way, Jackson will be on the field for Baltimore this coming season.

The Ravens will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday.