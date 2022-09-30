What Mac Jones Is Reportedly Telling Teammates About His Injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer is expected to start for the New England Patriots in Week 4 as Mac Jones continues to deal with a high-ankle sprain he suffered this past weekend.

Jones was visibly in some serious pain as he was helped into the locker room. Reports earlier this week indicated that the sprain was severe.

It now appears those reports were overstated.

While Jones' outlook to play on Sunday isn't great, the second-year quarterback is reportedly telling his teammates that he could feel good enough to give it a go against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones will be a game-time decision as his ankle injury continues to improve, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

If Jones is unable to go, Hoyer will take first-team reps backed up by rookie signal caller Bailey Zappe.

The 1-2 Patriots will kickoff against the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.