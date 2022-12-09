What Marvin Harrison Jr Did After Losing Major Wide Receiver Award

On Thursday, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was recognized as the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner — topping Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson.

Harrison Jr. appeared to take this loss to heart.

Late last night, Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison posted a photo of Harrison Jr. getting some work in on the jug machine.

Take a look at the picture here:

With an early-season injury for top pass catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison Jr. was forced into a leading role for the Buckeyes this year. He led his team with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While Harrison Jr. put up some excellent numbers, Hyatt's season stats were objectively better. The Volunteers star reeled in 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Harrison Jr. and the Buckeyes will face off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.