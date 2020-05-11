ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, is back on the air tonight.

The documentary has captivated the sports world for weeks. Part of this is due to Jordan’s popularity and the incredible footage. Part of it is also due to there being nothing else going on in the sports world.

Either way, The Last Dance has provided sports fans with some much-needed content. It’s re-sparked the Jordan vs. LeBron debate.

Who’s really the greatest player of all-time? That’s not really for us to say (OK fine, it’s Jordan).

So while fans across the world will debate the topic, Jordan and LeBron share nothing but respect for each other. Jordan has reportedly been praising LeBron in private for years.

“This is an off-the-record thing that he would probably frown on me for telling, but I’m going to tell it,” Wilbon said on The Rich Eisen Show. “There were times earlier in LeBron’s career, and sort of sprinkled throughout, where people got critical of LeBron. Whether it was ‘The Decision,’ whether it was a play, passing off to Donyell Marshall, whatever. People think Michael Jordan resents LeBron. To me, there’s evidence to the contrary, in that there’d be a phone call.

“I’d answer the phone, and this is what I’d hear on the other end. ‘Hey, don’t take a shot at LeBron, that’s just garbage. This kid is great. There’s no need to take a shot at him.’ That conversation is playing out with him knowing it’s not going to be repeated — it’s not going to be told on PTI, it’s not going to be written about in the Washington Post, or on ESPN.com.”

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air Episodes 7 and 8 this evening.

Episode 7, perhaps the best episode in the series, begins at 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.