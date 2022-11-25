What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some of the other interactions at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium. Leach was so gracious in victory that he appeared to offer Kiffin an invitation to his home in Florida and wished him luck moving forward.

"Hey, good luck to you, man. If you ever meet us here, in Florida or something [inaudible]. Hey, hey hopefully they lay off you a little bit," Leach said.

It was Leach's first win in the Egg Bowl since taking over the team in 2020. In the process, he led the Bulldogs to their best finish in the SEC West since 2014.

Mike Leach has been as good as advertised since making the surprise move to Mississippi State after a wildly successful run at Washington State. After a 4-7 first season during the pandemic, he led the Bulldogs to a 7-5 regular season record the following year before losing to his former Texas Tech team in the Liberty Bowl.

At 8-4 though, a bigger bowl game is probably on the table for Leach.

Will Mississippi State be an even bigger force to be reckoned with in 2023?