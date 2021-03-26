What The NFL Draft Order Looks Like After 2 Massive Trades

A couple blockbuster trades on Friday afternoon have caused some pretty major shakeups at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft order.

The chaos kicked off when the Miami Dolphins traded their No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and 2022/2023 first-round picks. Soon after that deal was made, the Philadelphia Eagles traded their No. 6 and No. 156 overall picks to the Dolphins in exchange for the No. 12, No. 123 and a 2022 first round pick.

To clear the air on these dizzying trade deals, the official NFL Draft Twitter account posted an updated top-12 pick list.

Updated top 12 picks in 2021 NFL Draft 1) Jaguars

2) Jets

3) 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

4) Falcons

5) Bengals

6) Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Lions

8) Panthers

9) Broncos

10) Cowboys

11) Giants

12) Eagles (from SF through MIA) — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 26, 2021

While the 49ers’ move up to No. 3 would seem to indicated a desire to land a new quarterback from this year’s stacked class, that apparently is not the case. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco franchise is satisfied with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback and will use the top-5 pick to strengthen their roster at another position. Quarterback can’t be ruled out, though.

The Dolphins’ move down to No. 6 seems to indicate the team’s confidence in rising second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa. With a later pick, Miami can give their young quarterback another offensive weapon while also acquiring some future draft capital.

The Eagles moving down to No. 12 is a bit more puzzling than these other decisions. Famously tanking by benching Jalen Hurts in the final game of the season, it seemed as though the Philly franchise was looking to improve its pegging in the draft order. By taking a lower spot in exchange for future picks, Philadelphia admittedly enters a rebuild era.

What team do you think made the best move?