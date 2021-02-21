What NFL Players Are Saying About The Cam Newton Video

The Spun

Several NFL players have taken to social media to weigh in on the viral Cam Newton camp trash talking video that surfaced on Sunday.

The video shows a young camper talking trash to the veteran NFL quarterback. The young man taunts Newton for being a “free agent” and “poor.”

Newton, a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and league MVP, has earned more than $100 million over the course of his career. He’s also likely made several million dollars in endorsements. To put it simply: He is not poor.

Several NFL players have praised Newton for the way he handled this. Many are saying that if they were in Cam’s position, they wouldn’t have been as calm and respectful as he was.

“Cam you should have sent his ass home,” Dez Bryant wrote.

“Cam a better man than me,” longtime NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long wrote.

“It blows my mind cause im sure that kid wants to be a Heisman trophy winner or a draft pick an Cam did both!!” cornerback Darius Slay wrote.

“All for likes, and laughs. He probably has a 1% chance of achieving what Cam has. Respect greatness lil boy,” Josh Robinson added.

One percent is being extremely, extremely generous, too.


