What North Carolina Star Said After Comeback Win Over Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels notched a stunning comeback win over the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

After trailing by double digits for much of the game, the Tar Heels stormed back to force overtime with a last-second fadeaway from graduate transfer Pete Nance.

The game finished with an 89-84 score in favor of UNC.

After the game, North Carolina star Armando Bacot shared his thoughts on the comeback win.

“Early in the first half, they punked us … We were soft. At some point, we gotta draw the line. And I think today we drew that line," he said, per college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

After going into the halftime break down 44-35, the Tar Heels flipped the script and outscored the Buckeyes 44-35 in the second half. The preseason No. 1 team jumped out to a quick start in overtime and never looked back.

Bacot, who's been dealing with a shoulder injury, finished the game with a massive stat line of 28 points and 15 rebounds — marking his seventh double-double of the 2022-23 season.

North Carolina is now 8-4 on the season, notching its second straight win after a four-game losing streak.