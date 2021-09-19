What Other NFL Coaches Reportedly Think About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is two games into his professional football career. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-2 start.

Jacksonville opened the season with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars played a little better in Week 2, but still lost, falling to the Denver Broncos.

Already, there’s been speculation about Meyer’s future. He had to answer questions about the vacant USC Trojans job. Meyer had a blunt response, saying he’s not interested.

“No chance,” Meyer told reporters about the USC job. “I’m here. I’m committed to try and build an organization.”

However, not everyone believes Meyer will be a longterm coach in the National Football League. According to a report from CBS Sports, other coaches believe Meyer will be one-and-done.

“Urban Meyer says he’s not interested either, but many of his fellow coaches believe he could be a one and done in Jacksonville,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora said this morning.

The Jaguars won’t be firing Meyer following one season barring a major controversy. Jacksonville’s ownership is committed to a longterm rebuild.

So, if Meyer is one-and-done, it’ll be his own choosing. However, it’s still tough to envision him going back to the college game.