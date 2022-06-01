What PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Reportedly Told Golfers About LIV

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With Dustin Johnson set to join the new LIV Golf Series Invitational, the PGA Tour has drawn a line in the sand and basically made it clear that they are supposed to be the only game in town. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has expressed as much.

Per ESPN, Monahan met with agents representing multiple PGA Tour members and stated that golfers can choose either the PGA Tour or LIV Golf - but not both. The PGA Tour also made the statement that disciplinary action is forthcoming for any Tour members who participate in the upcoming Saudi Golf League event in London.

"As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action."

Among the 42 members to join the Super Golf League for next week's event at the Centurion Club are Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell.

There's a possibility that those golfers may never be allowed to compete on a PGA Tour event ever again.

Some PGA Tour members are frustrated by the organization's hard line stance on playing for the LIV.

Rory McIlroy recently said that while the PGA Tour has a right to enforce their own rules, he doesn't agree with the rules themselves.

"I certainly don't think they should drop the hammer," McIlroy said. "Look, they are well within their rights to enforce the rules and regulations that have been set. But it's going to end up being an argument about what those rules and regulations are. I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn't want to stand in their way for them to do what they feel is right for themselves."

Now we'll have to wait and see what the PGA Tour does next.