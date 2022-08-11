What Punishment Deshaun Watson Would Reportedly Accept From NFL

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson knows that he's going to be suspended for some length of time at least. But with the NFL gunning for a lot more than he's currently slated for, Watson is willing to accept a little more missed time.

According to the Associated Press, Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine in exchange for settling his misconduct dispute with the NFL for good. The AP source is reportedly a "person familiar with Watson's defense."

The NFL is currently eyeing a year-long suspension after an arbiter ruled that Watson's conduct only warranted a six-game ban. It's unclear whether the NFL would agree to Watson's eight-game suggestion.

On top of the season-long suspension, the NFL wants a much larger fine and for Watson to undergo evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts before he could be reinstated.

Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by over two dozen women stemming from massages he received while he was a member of the Houston Texans.

That was part of the reason Watson didn't play at all in 2021 despite not being suspended or placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list.

But it also didn't stop the Cleveland Browns from making a blockbuster trade for Watson and promptly giving him a five-year, $230 million contract.

It's a wild situation the NFL and Watson find themselves in - and not one that will be finalized in a way that will make everyone happy.