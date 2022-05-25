What Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Said About Colin Kaepernick

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick made more headlines on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that he'll be officially working out with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is the first workout he's had with an NFL team since he was cut from the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been a fan of Kaepernick for a long time and perhaps his statement about him from last month made the front office give him a shot.

David had an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area and confirmed that he thinks Kaepernick deserves another shot in the NFL.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League," Davis said. "I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms. I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being.”

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi has also been a fan of his as the two were together in San Francisco in 2014.

If he signs a contract, he'll likely be a backup to Derek Carr, but that will be enough for him.

All he wants is another chance at showing that he's capable of playing in this league.