What Reportedly Concerns NFL Teams About Justin Fields

Ohio State’s Justin Fields is widely considered a top-five quarterback prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.

But, with his pro day quickly approaching on March 30 — NFL teams across the league are beginning to note some concerning weaknesses. According to recent reports from Pro Football Network’s NFL Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline, Fields’ stock is slipping as the draft draws near.

At 6-foot-3, 228 lbs with a rocket ship of an arm, Fields certainly has the physical gifts to make it at the next level. The growing concerns around the league revolve completely around his perceived struggles in processing a more complex offensive scheme.

Pauline attributes the stock decline to Fields’ inability to work through receiver progressions — something that’s paramount at the NFL level. Team’s are reportedly starting to recognize the QB’s tunnel-vision approach to the passing game.

“The main concern is that Justin Fields stares down the primary target. He doesn’t look away from the primary target,” Pauline said. “He doesn’t process things as quickly as they want him to. During the Senior Bowl, I mentioned how there was one team who has broken down all of Justin Fields’ passes in 2020. They said that just seven times, he looked off the primary target. The other 200+ passes he threw to his primary target.”

Coming into the 2020 season, Fields was already considered a first-round NFL draft pick. Since then, his stock has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

In a 22-10 Big Ten championship win over No. 14 Northwestern, Fields collected a disappointing stat line — throwing 12/27 for just 114 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The following game, the junior Buckeye single handedly willed his team to victory with a stunning six touchdown, 385 yards performance against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

After this game, some football analysts even had Fields make the jump over Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 QB prospect.

While stock may not be high on the QB right now, he’s certainly still a first-round selection.

Where will Fields land in 2021?