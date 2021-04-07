What Russell Wilson Reportedly Told Teammates About His Future

Earlier today, news from recently re-signed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap all but confirmed Russell Wilson’s return in 2021.

In a video conference with reporters on Tuesday, Dunlap paraphrased what the superstar quarterback had told him before he re-signed with the Seahawks in late March:

“He told me he’s with us and he’s here to stay and he said, ‘Let’s go Hawks.’”

According to recent reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Dunlap isn’t the only free-agent Seahawk Wilson has told this to. The nine-year Seattle QB reportedly shared his decision to stick with the team with at least one other returning teammate.

“This has been a theme in free agency with Wilson, who assured at least one other free agent the same,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “He’s been proactive about adding talent for 2021.”

This has been a theme in free agency with Wilson, who assured at least one other free agent the same. He's been proactive about adding talent for 2021. https://t.co/e1x8w3v0mx — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 6, 2021

Earlier this offseason, Wilson stirred up a flurry of trade rumors when he publicly voiced his displeasure with the roster-building techniques of the Seattle front office. Sacked 394 times in 144 regular-season games (most in a player’s first nine season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, per ESPN Stats and Info), Wilson has grown openly “frustrated” with the Seahawks’ lack of pass protection.

With a successful offseason so far, it seems the Seattle front office has assuaged some of their quarterback’s concerns heading into 2021. The addition of veteran offensive guard Gabe Jackson via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders even got Wilson to reportedly say he was “excited” to return and join him this upcoming season.

After nearly every free-agent signing and contract extension this offseason, Wilson has taken to Twitter to congratulate and celebrate the news.

Here’s a list of all the new and returning talent for the Seahawks in 2021, per ESPN Seattle:

Additions

CB Akhello Witherspoon

TE Gerald Everett

RG Gabe Jackson (via trade with Las Vegas)

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

DT Al Woods

Re-signings

DT Poona Ford (signed two-year extension to avoid restricted free agency)

RB Alex Collins

FB Nick Bellore

C Ethan Pocic

RB Chris Carson

DE Benson Mayowa

OG Jordan Simmons (restricted free agent non-tendered)

RT Cedric Ogbuehi

DE Carlos Dunlap

Extensions

Tyler Locket (four-year contract)