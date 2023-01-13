What Ryan Day Said About Brian Hartline Promotion

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

After a successful first year as the Ohio State Buckeyes' passing game coordinator, longtime receivers coach Brian Hartline was promoted to full offensive coordinator today.

In a statement, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day spoke glowingly about Hartline. He praised Hartline for how he has developed wide receivers into some of the best in the country and believes Hartline will be a boon for the program overall.

“Brian has also developed receivers at an unprecedented level, and has recruited as well or better than anyone in the country,” Day said via Saturday Tradition. “Now he is recruiting for our entire offense and I think that will be really positive for our program.”

There's a strong case to be made that Ohio State has been Wide Receiver U since Hartline took over as receivers coach in 2018. The Buckeyes have sent five wide receivers to the NFL over the last three years, several of which have emerged as top wideouts on their teams.

Ohio State recruits the best receivers and develops those talents into some of the best in the country, who then become some of the best in the NFL.

Suffice it to say, the promotion was deserved.

Now the question becomes how Hartline handles playcalling duties in a year where the pressure may be heightened for the team to win the Big Ten and a national title.

Will Hartline be up to the challenge?