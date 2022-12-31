What Ryan Day Said About Georgia Before Playoff Game

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ryan Day knows his team is in for a battle on Saturday night, but the Ohio State coach says he's embracing that.

Appearing on "College GameDay" ahead of the Peach Bowl, Day said his team is entering the playoff with a new perspective.

We know the last month has hurt, it has, but it's motivated our team. ... We're going to swing as hard as we can because there was a week there where we didn't have anything. And when that gets taken away from you it gives you a different perspective as you go back to work over the next month. We know we have a huge challenge in Georgia, but that's kind of the way we want it. ... It's going to be a hard game. We get it. ... But we're going to swing as hard as we can in this game and [C.J. Stroud's] our leader. He's going to lead the way.

It's not going to be easy, but the motivation of getting the ultimate payback against Michigan should be more than enough fuel to stoke the Buckeyes' fire.