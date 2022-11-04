What Sean McVay Said About Cam Akers' Chances Of Playing This Weekend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after his catch during a 24-3 win over the New england Patriots at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has not played in the team's last two games due to internal conflict with the organization.

The disgruntled running back was not traded before Tuesday's deadline, and will more than likely suit up for the Rams once again sometime this season.

On Friday, head coach Sean McVay revealed that there's a "possibility" Akers returns to the field for this weekend's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Akers returned to practice earlier this week after some well-documented philosophical differences with the team. Through the first five games of the season, the former second-round draft pick had just 51 rushing attempts for 151 yards and one touchdown.

The Rams currently have the second-worst rushing attack in the league with just 68.4 yards per game. Darrell Henderson Jr. has taken the majority of running back snaps in Akers' absence. It's unclear if rookie RB Kyren Williams will be activated from the injured reserve before Sunday's game.

The Rams' Week 9 matchup against the Bucs will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay.