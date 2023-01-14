What Sean McVay Said About Decision To Return For 2023

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After some heavy flirtation with walking away, Sean McVay is set to return to the Rams in 2023.

Speaking with the Super Bowl champion coach after his decision, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer revealed what McVay had to say about his coming back.

"After leaning on family and friends, and taking time to reflect; it became clear to me, I don't want to run away from adversity. I want to run through it," the 36-year-old HC said.

Fans reacted to McVay's comments on Saturday.

"That's my head coach," a user replied.

"Next season y'all gon f--- around and find out on God!" another tweeted.

"If the Rams were 14-3, he wouldn't have made any speculations that he'd be leaving."

"He's young. He has suffered through a death in his family," a fan tweeted. "Someone that played a huge role in who he as a person became. His wife is suffering through watching her family try to survive an actual war. Add football and everything that came with it for the season…IT WAS A LOT."

Nice to know McVay is at peace with the choice he made.