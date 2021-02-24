For nearly two decades now, Ben Roethlisberger has been a pillar of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ franchise.

According to recent reports, it’s looking like the long-time QB will be returning for at least another year in 2021. Steelers president Art Rooney II reportedly met with Roethlisberger on Tuesday and told the quarterback he wants him to return next season, agent Ryan Tollner told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Other sources have also been able to confirm this message. NFL Network insider Aditi Kinkhabwala shared what she’d heard from Tollner on Tuesday evening.

“They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation,” Tollner told Kinkhabwala “As we’ve shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible. A year ago, Ben wasn’t sure if he could throw again, but he battled back to get 12 wins and the eighth division title of his career. They lost steam down the stretch and that doesn’t sit well for him, so the fire burns strong and there is plenty of gas in the tank.”

Coming off a four-interception game in a Wild Card loss to the Browns, there was some notable uncertainty about Roethlisberger’s future with the team this 2021 offseason.

With an expected cap hit of 41.2 million for Roethlisberger’s 2021 contract (highest in NFL), the team will either have to move on or rework the deal. For right now, it’s looking like the Steelers will be able to take the latter route.

Tollner made it very clear that the veteran QB wants to return to Pittsburgh for an 18th season. According to reports, Roethlisberger in “open” and “happy” to adjust his contract to fit under the team’s cap.

If the Steelers are to go on as expected with the deal, they would likely have to utilize a commonly used cap space loophole. Converting his $4 million base salary and $15 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, the franchise would be able to prorate his pay over a new three-year deal.