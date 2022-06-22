What Steph Curry Said About Duke: College Basketball World Reacts

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 16, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fresh off of another NBA title, a story about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making the rounds again.

Last year, Curry's father, Dell Curry, made an appearance on "The Rex Chapman Show" and admitted that Steph wanted to play for Duke in college. However, the team never offered him a scholarship.

The Blue Devils tried to recruit Curry after his freshman season as a preferred walk-on, but Steph wasn't having it. "Dad, if they didn't want me then, I don't want them now," Curry told his father. "F--- 'em. I'm staying at Davidson."

With the story making the round once again, fans couldn't help but weigh in.

"Damn right," one fan said.

"I love these type of stories when everyone gives up on you just do you keep it pushing…" one fan said.

Duke fans also flocked to Twitter to support their school.

"Duke literally could not give Steph a scholarship, so they offered him a PWO spot with a scholarship in year 2. At this point, they had the 2006 class of Scheyer, Henderson, Thomas, and Zoubek signed. No scholarships were open. They reached out again once one was. A big non-story," one Duke blog said.

Curry stayed at Davidson and helped carry the team to an Elite Eight.