What Steph Curry Said After Making NBA History Tonight

Tonight’s win over the New York Knicks was an emotional one for superstar point guard Steph Curry.

In front of a sold-out crowd in Madison Square Garden, the consensus greatest shooter of all-time set the record for most three-point makes in NBA history.

With his second three of the game in the first quarter, Curry passed former sharpshooter Ray Allen for the all-time record. Allen claimed the title from Reggie Miller back in 2011.

Both Allen and Miller were present to watch Curry make history tonight. After the game, the now-No. 2 and No. 3 all-time three-point shooters presented the Warriors’ guard with a special jersey — extra wide to fit the record number of 2,974.

“I’ve been thinking about this number for a long time,” Curry said during his postgame interview with NBA on TNT. “… In basketball history, this is pretty special. These two legends — I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad. Full-circle moment, man.”

"I've been thinking about this number for a long time." Ray and Reggie presented Steph with a special #2,974 jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v71gSUfSFA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Steph Curry shattered Allen and Miller’s records in a fraction of the time it took them. It took Allen 1,300 games to reach the 2,793 mark. Curry now has 2,975 through 789 games.

At 33 years old, Curry still has several years remaining in his NBA career. When all is said and done, the two-time NBA MVP will have left Allen and Miller far in the rear-view.

That being said, there’s clearly some serious mutual respect between these three all-time great shooters.