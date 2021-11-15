The Spun

What Stephen A. Smith Has Said About His Dating History

Few people in sports media, if any, talk as much as Stephen A. Smith. The face of ESPN is on the air for several hours a day, often taking to social media, as well.

However, we don’t know much about the ESPN star’s personal life.

That appears to be intentional.

Smith, 54, has two daughters. However, he revealed in an interview with GQ that he has zero interest in discussing his dating history.

The ESPN star revealed that he was engaged once, but will not be talking about it.

“It didn’t work out. Matter of fact, I just told my sister that the other day: none of your business,” Smith told GQ. 

Smith made it clear to his sisters – and GQ – that he’ll only be talking about something if he wants to.

“I said this is not a discussion. You’ll get an answer if I want to give you an answer,” Smith told GQ. 

Fair enough, Stephen A.

