What The 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like This Year
The 12-team playoff in college football is coming, but it's not here just yet. If it was, however, Ross Dellenger gave us a look at what this year's bracket would look like.
Per the CFB writer:
"Using the final rankings, here's how an expanded playoff would look via the adopted format that’ll begin in 2024: ... Reminders: (1) 6 highest-ranked champs get AQs, (2) next 6 highest-ranked teams get At-Larges, (3) byes to top 4 conference champs, (4) 1st round at better seed."
Fans reacted to the playoff's alternate reality over the weekend.
"Yeah this is jacked up," a user replied.
"This would be so much better," another said. "Can’t wait for 24."
"Cannot wait for 2024+."
"Give me this now!!!" another fan tweeted. "Play a team we beat yearly; a down Clemson & then a Michigan rematch or a weaker Bama team. Sign me up."
"The expanded playoff would’ve rewarded Georgia’s regular season success much more than the current format," an UGA reporter commented.
Just two years away...