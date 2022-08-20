What The Brooklyn Nets Want In Trade For Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As the start of the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaches, the fate of superstar point guard Kyrie Irving is still up in the air.

Will the Brooklyn Nets trade their All-Star PG, or hold onto him for dear life?

According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets won't even consider a trade deal for Irving unless it meets some specific stipulations.

The Brooklyn organization won't accept a trade package consisting of only draft picks and young players. Instead, it hopes to land an established player who can provide an immediate benefit to the roster.

"The Nets' current stance, sources say, is that they are unwilling to send out Irving in a trade if the deal solely brings back future assets. They apparently want win-now talent in return to part with Irving, despite all of the turmoil that has engulfed the Nets for months," Stein reports.

Given the Nets' handling of the ongoing Kevin Durant situation, they likely won't accept anything less than a perfect deal for Irving. Durant requested a trade away from Brooklyn earlier this year, and the team has still yet to find a deal that meets its sky-high standards.

Who knows what the Nets' roster will look like by the time the NBA season tips off.