What The Los Angeles Angels Reportedly Want For Shohei Ohtani

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 13: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros bench after the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) John McCoy/Getty Images

It's been another dreadful season for the Los Angeles Angels.

They started out the year well below. 500 and that led to manager Joe Maddon getting dismissed back in June. Since then, it's only gotten worse as the team is currently 42-56 overall.

The Angels have no chance at making the playoffs and with the trade deadline coming up next week, they seem determined to be one of the more active teams.

Per Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is currently listening on everybody and that includes star pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani. One rival has told Heyman that the Angels want "your top four prospects."

It also sounds like a deal is highly unlikely to happen.

The Angels would likely have to be blown away by an offer to trade this superstar.

Pitching-wise, Ohtani is 9-5 this season with a 2.80 ERA. Hitting-wise, Ohtani has 21 home runs and 59 RBIs to go along with a .257 batting average.

Teams will likely continue to call the Angels up until the Aug. 2 trade deadline, but they likely won't get a real shot at acquiring this superstar.