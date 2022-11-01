What The Packers Reportedly Offered For Chase Claypool

Before this afternoon's trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired former Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick.

The pick heading to Pittsburgh is the Bears' own second-round selection — not the one they acquired from the Ravens in the Roquan Smith trade earlier this week.

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly in the running to land Claypool as well. Unfortunately, the team's remaining 2022 season outlook ultimately cost them the chance to land a new wideout option.

According to Packers insider Tom Silverstein, the Packers made the exact same offer to the Steelers — a second-round pick.

The Steelers were more confident that the Bears would finish with a higher draft position in 2023, despite both AFC North teams currently sitting at 3-5.

While both teams are 3-5 to start the season, it makes sense that the Steelers would refuse to bet against back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Even with Claypool added to the roster, it's hard to imagine the Bears turning things around in a big way as the season progresses.

Despite a blatant need at wide receiver, the Packers were unable to get any deals done before this year's deadline.