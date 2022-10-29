What The Saints Reportedly Want For Alvin Kamara

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara has been mentioned as a possible trade target before this year's deadline.

According to reports from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Saints would only consider trading their star running back in exchange for a first-round pick.

"There have been conflicting reports on Alvin Kamara, but one GM told me he thought the Saints would consider moving him to the Eagles if Philadelphia gives them back the first-rounder they traded in April," Breer reports.

While reports regarding a Kamara trade have been bubbling, the star running back himself has denied these rumors.

"Lol wasn't interested in goin' nowhere. Y'all be bored just typin," Kamara wrote in response to a tweet. His message has since been deleted.

Even if these trade rumors were legit, it's hard to imagine a team would be willing to shell out a first-round pick for Kamara. While Kamara is an elite running back, his position is widely considered one of the most replaceable in the sport.

Kamara and the Saints will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 8 matchup on Sunday.