What The Seahawks Are Telling Teams About Russell Wilson

As teams make their media rounds at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, offseason headlines are in abundance. One of which is trade talks surrounding Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Wednesday, The Seattle Times‘ Bob Condotta got some inside information from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll; who told the reporter what GM John Schneider says to teams when they call about the nine-time Pro Bowler.

“In comments to reporters off the podium, Pete Carroll says when teams call to ask about Russell Wilson GM John Schneider tells them Wilson is not available.” Condotta tweeted.

In comments to reporters off the podium, Pete Carroll says when teams call to ask about Russell Wilson GM John Schneider tells them Wilson is not available. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 2, 2022

At the Combine‘s media session, Carroll himself told reporters that the Seahawks have “no intention” of trading Wilson. Despite ongoing rumors that the Super Bowl champ could want out.

This past season was a tough one for Seattle, who posted their first losing record of the Russell Wilson era; struggling to a 7-10 record in the crowded NFC West.

Statistically, Russ’ numbers still looked in line with his other seasons; throwing for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions. However, when he returned early from injury, the eye test just wasn’t the same.

For now, both parties are sticking to the script that Russell Wilson is happiest in Seattle.