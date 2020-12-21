What Tom Brady Said About The Patriots Missing The Playoffs

The New England Patriots only missed the playoffs one time during Tom Brady’s 20-year tenure — and it was during a season where he missed all but one game with a torn ACL.

With the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, they will officially miss the playoffs for the first time since that 2008 season.

While Tom Brady certainly has deep roots in the New England franchise, he didn’t seem too worried about his former team’s struggles. The veteran quarterback responded to questions about the Patriots after the Buccaneers’ 31-27 win over the Falcons.

“As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going,” Brady told reporters. “I’ve really been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback, the execution I need. They’re not really an opponent of mine.

“Obviously I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships, but they’ve been focused on what they need to do and I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is.”

Brady’s intense focus towards his new Tampa Bay team has led them to a solid 9-5 record.

This isn’t the first time the QB has dodged questions about his former team. Brady had this to say after the Patriots started the season at 2-5:

“I wish everybody the best all the time,” Brady said. “I don’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best.”

At second place in the NFC South only one game behind the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady and the Bucs are essentially a lock for the playoffs this year.

Tampa Bay will face Detroit and Atlanta to close out its season in the coming weeks.