Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, naturally played a role in his departure from the New England Patriots following the 2019 season.

You don’t make a decision as big as Brady’s without clearing it with your family first, after all.

According to “The Dynasty” by Jeff Benedict, Brady’s longtime wife wasn’t a big fan of how her husband was treated by head coach Bill Belichick. She reportedly let out some frustrations in a meeting with owner Robert Kraft following the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

“She also pointed out how ridiculous it was that after all these years, Belichick still treated Brady like ‘f—–g Johnny Foxboro.’ It was bad enough to never voice approval. It was bulls–t to still be dressing down the most accomplished quarterback in league history during team meetings and treating his personal trainer and best friend like some kind of outcast,” Benedict wrote.

According to a Sunday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, contract talks and underlying tension played the main roles in Brady’s departure.

The #Patriots will do what’s right, offering a tribute to #Bucs QB Tom Brady before tonight’s game. But before that happens, a primer on how we even got here: https://t.co/us5GkBnZP3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

From the report:

Talks between Brady and New England simply didn’t work out, as the two sides were not able to reach a resolution. There may not have been an official, written offer, but the team was willing to go where the Bucs did — up to $30 million per year. They made it clear in conversations what they would offer and how far they would go. What they were not willing to do was guarantee two years fully as Tampa did. Brady knew that when he arrived at Kraft’s house to say goodbye, which is why there was no breakdown of negotiations or acrimony. It was simple and black and white: the Patriots would only guarantee one year, while other teams were willing to guarantee two.

Brady will make his return to New England on Sunday night. His family reportedly arrived in town earlier this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.