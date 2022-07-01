What USC's Move To Big Ten Means For USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite USC now being in the Big Ten starting in 2024, it's not going to stop playing Notre Dame in football.

Per Arash Markazi, the annual rivalry game played each fall will continue. The rivalry began in 1926 and it's not stopping anytime soon.

This is great news, especially since these games are usually very close. The two schools have played each other 92 times and Notre Dame leads the all-time series with a 50-37-5 record.

The Fighting Irish have also won the last four in the series, the latest being a 31-16 win in South Bend last year.

Before that, USC had won two of the previous three and had also won eight in a row from 2002-09.

This year's matchup is scheduled to take place in Southern California on Nov. 26. It'll be the first time that USC has been the home team since 2018.