What We Know About Aaron Rodgers' Feud With His Family

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Actress Olivia Munn and NFL player Aaron Rodgers arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, got married earlier this month. Jordan and JoJo Fletcher officially tied the knot after meeting on The Bachelorette.

Aaron Rodgers wasn't in attendance, though.

According to US Weekly, Aaron Rodgers was invited to the wedding, but he didn't attend.

Rodgers' feud with his family has been well known for years. While the specific origin of the feud is unclear, it's believed to have started at some point after the Packers' Super Bowl win in 2011.

"My middle brother won’t be there, Aaron. Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother,” Jordan told JoJo on the show in 2016. “Yeah, it’s not ideal and I love him and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him, it’s just how things go right now.”

Aaron, meanwhile, reportedly took issue with Jordan speaking about it on the show.

“I haven’t seen the show to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” Rodgers told MISN 12 news in July 2016, adding that he found it “a little inappropriate [for Jordan] to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just … I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Things reportedly started to fall apart during Rodgers' relationship with Olivia Munn, per US Weekly.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told US. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Rodgers later broke up with Munn. He went on to date Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley, among others, but those relationships ended, too.

Hopefully the Rodgers family can heal the feud at some point.