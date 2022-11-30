When James Harden Will Reportedly Return From Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 08: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

James Harden has missed the last 12 games with a foot injury, but his much-anticipated return could be on the horizon.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the 76ers star is targeting a return for Monday's road matchup against the Houston Rockets — his longtime former team.

"I'm told James Harden is targeting a return for next Monday in Houston," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show.

In Harden's absence, the Sixers have collected an 8-4 record — including wins in each of their last three games. Philadelphia was 4-5 to start the season with Harden on the court.

Through his first nine games of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Sixers have games against Cleveland and Memphis before Harden's potential return against the Rockets this coming Monday.