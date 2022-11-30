When James Harden Will Reportedly Return From Injury
James Harden has missed the last 12 games with a foot injury, but his much-anticipated return could be on the horizon.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the 76ers star is targeting a return for Monday's road matchup against the Houston Rockets — his longtime former team.
"I'm told James Harden is targeting a return for next Monday in Houston," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show.
In Harden's absence, the Sixers have collected an 8-4 record — including wins in each of their last three games. Philadelphia was 4-5 to start the season with Harden on the court.
Through his first nine games of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.
The Sixers have games against Cleveland and Memphis before Harden's potential return against the Rockets this coming Monday.