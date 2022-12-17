When Lamar Jackson Could Return From Knee Injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For the second straight game, Lamar Jackson will be unavailable for this afternoon's Week 15 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

The former league MVP suffered a PCL sprain in Week 13 and has been inactive ever since.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson is hopeful to return to practice next week and take the field for the Ravens' Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson suffered his knee injury early in Week 13. Backup Tyler Huntley stepped in and led the Ravens to a narrow win over the Denver Broncos. In Week 14, Huntley constructed another victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson had 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns before his Week 13 injury.

The Ravens will kickoff against the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET this afternoon.