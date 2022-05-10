When Tom Brady Might Call His First Super Bowl With FOX

Tom Brady is no stranger to Super Bowls. And it looks like not even retirement can stop the future Hall of Famer from going to more.

On Tuesday, Brady and FOX Sports announced that the 15-time Pro Bowler will be the latest superstar quarterback to give the broadcast booth a try after his playing days.

He'll join the network as a lead analyst whenever he decides to hang them up.

So when can the seven-time Super Bowl champ find himself on the call at the big game?

FOX owns the broadcasting rights to four of the next 11 Super Bowls: in 2022, 2024, 2028 and 2032.

Given Brady's unretirement this offseason, and "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers," would it be much of a surprise if the soon-to-be 45-year-old pushes his career past 2024?

Maybe this year is the last ride and we see him before 2028.

Either way, we're realistically just a few years removed from seeing Tom Brady do something we've never seen him do: not play football.