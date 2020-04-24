Where Jalen Hurts Could Be Taken In The NFL Draft Tonight

Jalen Hurts was not taken in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. That wasn’t very surprising, as the former Oklahoma quarterback is widely considered to be a Day 2 prospect. Hurts should go at some point tonight, though.

CBS Sports is predicting Hurts will be the first quarterback taken in the second round this evening. There are still several teams in need of some help at the quarterback position.

“He’s the type of player that could get a team to fall in love with his upside as a developmental player, and he can also be an option for a team who would like his specific fit in their offense, even if he’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” CBS Sports writes.

Hurts, who spent three years at Alabama before finishing his college career at Oklahoma, has been heavily praised for his work ethic. Many within the college football world aren’t betting against him in the NFL.

I honestly believe Jalen Hurts will be better than Justin Herbert, if Hurts is given a shot in an offense that suits him for a coach who believes in his. His intangibles, his will and his big-play playmaking are stronger than Herbert's. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

There are several teams that could take a shot on Hurts in the second round on Friday night. Here are some potential options:

Lions at No. 35

Jaguars at No. 42

Falcons at No. 47

Steelers at No. 49

Cowboys at No. 51

Round 2 and Round 3 are set to begin at 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.