Where Jimmy Garoppolo Is Listed On The 49ers' Depth Chart

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles with the ball during their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo may not be in the vision of the 49ers future, but he's still on the depth chart.

As team's around the NFL share their mandatory preseason depth chart; for possibly the first time in his football life, Jimmy G finds himself listed as the fourth-string QB.

Garoppolo finds himself buried on the depth chart behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.

It's a bit of a surprise to see the veteran QB listed at all considering that he hasn't touched the field for the Niners this offseason.

San Francisco is seemingly waiting until another team's starter goes down to move off of Garoppolo. With the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that the team is willing to wait until the 11th hour to deal Jimmy G:

My understanding right now is that there is no clear trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo. ... There isn't any clear option. ... So how long are the 49ers willing to wait? From my understanding, they're willing to wait all the way to cut-down day. ... It sounds like they're going to hold onto him as long as possible.

Until then, Garoppolo will remain in street clothes.