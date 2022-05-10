Report: Where Peyton Manning, John Elway Stand On Broncos

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning and John Elway have been suspiciously quiet about the bidding process to buy the Denver Broncos. There may be an obvious reason for that.

There was a previous belief Manning and Elway would potentially team up and join a bidding group to purchase the AFC West franchise. However, both have remained on the sideline.

That doesn't necessarily indicate neither is interested in the future of the Broncos, though.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, both Manning and Elway are monitoring the situation. Rather than picking a bidder now, which could potentially lose, they'd rather wait until the sale is finalized to potentially become involved.

Only after the controlling owner becomes known would the Broncos’ new owner or owners consider bringing in Broncos Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning. Elway told 9News he would like to be involved in the Broncos’ new ownership group in an advisory or consultant capacity. Multiple potential Broncos buyers have reached out to Manning to gauge his interest but he has yet to commit to any one group.

It's tough to imagine a future of the Broncos without Manning and Elway somehow in the mix.

It sounds like both are willing to become involved once new ownership is in place.