The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Where Will Bronny James Be Drafted? NBA World Speculating

Bronny James on the court for Sierra Canyon.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during the second half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

LeBron James has made it clear; whatever team his son gets drafted to, he’s going to join come 2024. But where will Bronny James land? And is he even a good enough prospect to make it to the league?

Per a report, “Several executives believe Bronny James currently projects to be a 2nd-round pick at this point.” Noting, “A team could reach for the son to lure the father.”

NBA Twitter got to talking on Sunday.

“Bron smart as hell,” one user tweeted. “He know his son not really like that so he tryna force a team to pick him and they will just to get him to come to their franchise”

“How do you project a dudes draft when he’s 17?” asked another.

“Some team is gonna use a roster spot on Bronny just to get 60 games of 20/5/6 out of a 50-year old LeBron,” replied a Nuggets fan.

“Go get a second round pick and get bronny…” a fan tweeted at the Mavs.

“Hasn’t even finished his junior year of highschool and they talking about his draft stock…”

“Idk why y’all acting like he not going be a lottery by the time he gets to college,” another user commented. “He’s a kid still.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.